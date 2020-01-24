Surgeon General to physicians: Tell patients to quit smoking

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD, is urging physicians to better promote smoking cessation during patient encounters, reports Medscape.

About two-thirds of adult smokers in the U.S. report wanting to quit. However, only 40 percent said their physicians have recommended they quit, according to a new HHS report.

"Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death, disease and disability in the United States," Dr. Adams said during a press release announcing the report. "So why are 40 percent of our health providers out there not advising smokers to quit when they come in?"

The report represents the first Surgeon General document on smoking cessation published since 1990. It outlines general smoking trends in the U.S., highlights the health benefits associated with smoking cessation and offers helpful strategies for clinicians.

The report also makes a case for the creation of smoking cessation-related quality measures and EHR prompts to encourage the practice.

To view the full report, click here.

