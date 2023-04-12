Physician group creates journal on administration leadership in healthcare

The American Association of Physician Leadership created a journal dedicated to the demands placed on physicians and non-physician administrators in healthcare.

The Healthcare Administration Leadership and Management Journal will provide results-oriented guidance on moving toward interprofessional teams to create a positive impact on patient outcomes and population health, according to an April 11 news release from the organization. It will address topics related to leadership issues, human resources, health IT, patient-centric care, health law and malpractice.

The first issue will focus on finance, health policy, leadership, human resources and information technology.