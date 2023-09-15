Hartford HealthCare, UConn renew residency affiliation

On Sept. 14, Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine renewed their affiliation to train physicians and agreed to expand the number of residency and fellowship spots available for UConn students.

As part of the expanded affiliation, Hartford HealthCare will increase the number of residency and fellowship positions in certain specialties where there are provider shortages for UConn students.

Every year, more than 600 UConn residents and fellows participate in required clinical training within the Hartford HealthCare system. The organizations anticipate the partnership will alleviate the provider shortage in the region, since about half of physicians are expected to continue to practice in Connecticut after training with the organizations.