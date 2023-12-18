Expected change in demand for 32 physician specialties by 2036

Nephrology is expected to have the most growth in demand for physicians through 2036 while neonatology is expected to have the least, according to Health Resources and Services Administration data.

The healthcare workforce is expected to grow 9% from 2023 to 2036. The data was most recently updated in October.

Here are 32 specialities by the percent change in demand for physicians:

Allergy and immunology: 4%

Anesthesiology: 9%

Cardiology: 20%

Colorectal surgery: 17%

Critical care medicine and pulmonary: 15%

Dermatology: 10%

Emergency medicine: 9%

Endocrinology: 12%

Gastroenterology: 11%

General surgery: 10%

Hematology and oncology: 14%

Hospital medicine: 15%

Infectious diseases: 17%

Neonatology: 2%

Nephrology: 32%

Neurological surgery: 16%

Neurology: 9%

Ophthalmology: 17%

Orthopedic surgery: 8%

Other specialists: 11%

Otolaryngology: 7%

Pathology: 15%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 8%

Physician assistants: 13%

Plastic surgery: 6%

Podiatrists: 17%

Radiation oncology: 14%

Radiology: 7%

Rheumatology: 10%

Thoracic surgery: 15%

Urology: 15%

Vascular surgery: 17%