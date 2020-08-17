Duke Health partners with One Medical

Duke Health in Durham, N.C., partnered with One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics, to expand primary care access in the greater Raleigh-Durham region.

Under the partnership, Duke and One Medical plan to open primary care sites in the coming years. Duke will add One Medical to its primary care network, and the organizations will have clinical and digital integration.

"The partnership is built upon a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience for patients and will provide local patients with a new option for more accessible, technology-enabled, and coordinated primary care," according to a news release.



In January, One Medical partnered with Boston-based Mass General Brigham to expand primary care access under a similar arrangement.

