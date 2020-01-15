Partners HealthCare inks deal with One Medical to expand primary care

Boston-based Partners HealthCare, which is rebranding to Mass General Brigham, is expanding its primary care presence through a partnership with One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics.

Under terms of the partnership, One Medical will become clinically and digitally integrated with Partners Community Physician Organization in an effort to achieve greater care coordination between specialists and primary care physicians.

"We're committed to enhancing the patient experience through innovation, in order to have a greater impact on those who need care," said Lynn Stofer, president of the Partners Community Physicians Organization. "Our relationship with One Medical will help achieve that by offering expanded access to a reimagined primary care experience with a tightly integrated network of world-class specialty care when needed. We hope to create the type of experience that patients expect and deserve."

One Medical currently operates two Boston primary care sites, which will be renamed One Medical with Mass General Brigham.

Across the nation, One Medical has 77 medical offices and 397,000 members.

Earlier this month, One Medical filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company is backed by Google's parent Alphabet and The Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest and most successful investment firms.

