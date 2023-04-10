Dr. Sidney Wanzer, pioneer of physician-assisted death, dies at 93

Sidney Wanzer, MD, pioneering advocate for physician-assisted death, died March 28 at 93.

Dr. Wanzer practiced internal medicine for 28 years in Concord, Mass., before moving to Harvard University Health Services. He took a special interest in end-of-life issues, according to his obituary, and authored a book as well as several articles on the physician's responsibility to the dying patient.

He was also the head of the publications committee for the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War —which won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1985 — and a board member of the Society for the Right to Die.

Dr. Wanzer is survived by his wife, three sons and six grandchildren.