5 recommendations from the world's oldest practicing physician

Howard Tucker, MD, is the oldest practicing physician and neurologist, at 100 years old.

He has been practicing medicine since 1947 and his wife, Sara, 89, still also practices psychoanalysis and psychiatry, according to an article Dr. Tucker wrote for CNBC on April 11.

Although Dr. Tucker attributes his long career to good genes and a bit of luck, he also shared five things he does not do:

Don't retire: "If you're blessed to have a career you enjoy and are still able to work, consider delaying retirement. Many people who retire and become inactive in their day-to-day routine are at an increased risk of cognitive decline."



Don't let yourself get out of shape: "Studies have found that something as simple as a 15-minute walk outside could lower your risk of premature death by almost 25 percent."



Don't smoke: "When I was in high school in the 1930s, I told my father that I wanted to take up smoking. He said, 'That's all right with me. But why would anyone want to put anything but fresh air into his lungs when life is so short as it is?' That immediately took the fun and excitement out of tobacco for me."



Don't restrict yourself: "Moderation allows us to live life to the fullest while also keeping us from going overboard and impacting our health in the long run. I'll have a martini and New York strip steak occasionally, but not every day."



Don't let your knowledge go to waste: "I thoroughly enjoy teaching my medical residents and students, and I learn a great deal from them as well."

"The real secret to longevity," Dr. Tucker concluded, "is that there are no secrets. But we live daily and die once, so we must make the most of the time we have."