5 hospitals under new emergency surgery verification process

Five U.S. hospitals are among the first to receive verification under the new American College of Surgeons' Emergency General Surgery Verification Program, which was first implemented in September 2022, according to a July 10 news release.

Emergency general surgery is one of the most common hospital procedures with 4 million patients undergoing them every year and revenue from those surgeries making up nearly 25 percent of inpatient costs, according to the organization. As such, the new program requires hospitals to establish and maintain high standards of quality care in the following areas in order to receive verification:

Developing and maintaining an organized approach to patient care.





Using data-driven approaches to improve clinical processes as they relate to emergency general surgery.





Implementing a multidisciplinary strategy to enhance quality of patient care across all areas of the hospital.

The first five hospitals to receive the verification are: