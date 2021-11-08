19 hospitals, systems that have launched post-COVID-19 clinics   

Many hospitals and health systems across the country have created COVID-19 recovery programs, or post-COVID clinics, to support patients experiencing lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the virus.

Becker's published a list of 44 systems that launched post-COVID-19 clinics on Aug. 3. Below are 19 more systems that have done so since.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. SIU School of Medicine in Springfield, Ill.

2. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio

3. UI Health in Chicago

4. Watson Clinic in Polk County, Fla.

5. Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore

6. Advocate Health Care in Chicago

7. University of Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Mich.

8. C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.

9. Humboldt Park Health Foundation in Chicago

10. The Queen's Health System in Honolulu

11. Northwestern Medicine in Chicago

12. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago

13. Edward-Elmhurst Health in Naperville, Ill.

14. John Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore

15. UPMC in Pittsburgh

16. NYU Langone Health in New York City

17. UT Health in San Antonio, Texas

18. Inova Healthcare in Falls Church, Va.

19. Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh