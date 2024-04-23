Why healthcare should start outside the hospital

There are two issues in healthcare that Bruce Swords, MD, is highly focused on: Physicians struggling to stay independent, and systems focusing on solely acute care instead of preventive medicine.

Dr. Swords graduated medical school in 1992 and worked as a primary care physician for more than 20 years before transitioning into leadership. Now he is chief clinical officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C. His range of experience allows him to see issues from both physician and system sides.

For physicians, one of the greatest challenges is staying independent.

"That trend will likely continue," Dr. Sword told Becker's. "The potential downside is physicians can lose their autonomy and feel like their contribution to the health and well-being of their patients is diminished. In addition, despite the incredible expense of healthcare in the United States, the payment system in healthcare does not support physicians. It frequently costs physicians more to take care of patients than what they are reimbursed for providing the care."

Working under a health system is not ideal for some, but it does come with benefits. Health systems can foster collaboration that improves access and patient outcomes; it can also improve access to physician wellness programs and can allow physicians to focus on their profession instead of running a business, Dr. Sword said.

Although health systems can provide benefits to patients and physicians, Dr. Sword said, "If we continue that focus on acute care, the promise of improving the health of entire communities will not be realized. The ecosystem of healthcare should focus on preventive medicine."

Bon Secours utilizes partnerships with community organizations to provide recurring exercise initiatives and mobile screenings, invests in affordable housing, and partners with local barbers and beauticians to spread education about heart health.

"We know improving people's health starts before they show up at our doorstep so we don't wait for patients to come to us — we try and meet them where they are with the care they need."