What 176 executives told Becker's this year about leadership and strategy

While they serve at organizations of varying sizes in different markets, more than 100 healthcare executives who spoke with Becker's Hospital Review in 2023 shared one theme in common: Leadership — in all its forms and facets — requires constant adaptation.

Below, find a sampling of executive interviews, thought leadership and op-eds from leaders throughout the past year.

1. In March, Becker's connected with 68 health system executives — including CEOs, chief information officers and chief medical officers — to learn more about their leadership styles. Thirteen expressed that they strive to be servant leaders, while others expressed the importance of collaboration and authenticity.

2. In honor of Women's History Month in March and International Women's Day on March 8, Becker's asked women in healthcare to share their insights on leadership. Twenty-three women offered words of advice for healthcare leaders.

3. Also in March, Becker's asked eight hospital and health system CEOs to share the pandemic lessons that will stay with them in 2023 and beyond. While some lessons revolve around leading teams, others include agility, speed and innovation.

4. Becker's reached out to seven industry executives in June, who collectively provided 10 suggestions for other leaders looking to positively affect healthcare. The health and safety of the healthcare workforce is paramount to the sector's success, multiple leaders emphasized.

5. Six health system leaders reflected on the smartest things they had told their employees in the past year in an effort to promote meaningful change and boost morale.

6. In a July op-ed for Becker's, Eugene Woods, CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, now Atrium Health, unpacked the importance of "productive outrage" for leaders looking to create health equity.

7. Chris Van Gorder, CEO of San Diego-based Scripps Health, sat down with Becker's in July to discuss leading with radical transparency. He said he welcomes all questions — even those about more taboo topics, like pay — and won't sugarcoat the answers.

8. Ahead of Becker's CEO+CFO Roundtable, 47 health system executives shared their strategies for tackling one of 2023's greatest challenges: labor costs. Many mentioned a renewed focus on retention, and multiple said they are embracing the shift toward flexible work offerings.

9. John Couris, CEO of Tampa General Hospital, sat down with Becker's after choosing to extend his contract for 10 years. As hospital CEO turnover hits record highs, Mr. Couris explained the importance of C-suite stability for an organization's growth and development.

10. In August, Becker's posed the question: "What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to prepare for success in the future?" Four executives responded with forward-thinking strategies, from bolstering the nursing workforce to enabling deeper data research.

11. Also in August, three of healthcare's longest-tenured CEOs reflected on their impact and contributions during their tenure as the leader of their organization. They told Becker's they are committed to their organizations and focused on how their teams are helping to ensure long-term success.

12. A new pattern emerged in September, as some health systems began splitting C-level roles into two positions. Four health system executives — or two teams of two — explained this new strategy to Becker's. They observed multiple benefits after distributing the burden, including more agile decision-making.

13. In an October op-ed for Becker's, Michael Dowling, CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, called on leaders to serve as role models amid rising levels of rudeness and hostility.

14. Marc Boom, MD, CEO of Houston Methodist, sat down with Becker's for an October interview. He discussed his relentless pursuit of excellence and why it's important for healthcare leaders to always give 100% — even as the broader society shifts toward quiet quitting.

15. Pete November, CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, discussed his leadership style in a November piece for Becker's. He said he works with colleagues "to help develop an overall strategy and plan, and then I want them to be able to go out and feel empowered and have the autonomy to go execute on those plans. And my role is to help support them and do everything I can do to make them successful in doing that."