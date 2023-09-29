Walgreens weighing former Cigna exec as CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance is considering former Express Scripts and Cigna executive Tim Wentworth as its next CEO, Bloomberg reported Sept. 29.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that a final decision has not been made and Mr. Wentworth may not end up with the job. Mr. Wentworth and Walgreens declined to comment to the news outlet.

Mr. Wentworth was the CEO of the pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and led its $53 billion merger with Cigna in 2018, according to the report. He became CEO of Cigna's newly formed Evernorth health services segment following the merger.

He retired from the company in February 2022 and is subject to a noncompete agreement that will expire in February 2024, according to the report.

Walgreens is looking to replace Rosalind "Roz" Brewer, who stepped down as CEO of the retail chain Sept. 1. She had held the position since March 2021.