UTMB starts national search for president

The University of Texas System has organized a search advisory committee to guide the selection of the next president of University of Texas Medical Branch after Ben Raimer, MD, abruptly resigned from the role Aug. 22.

Dr. Raimer submitted his resignation as head of the Galveston-based academic health system Aug. 22, two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons. Charles Mouton, MD, provost and dean of the John Sealy School of Medicine, is serving as interim president of UTMB until a new president is selected.

A newly appointed 15-person committee will advise the University of Texas System Board of Regents on the selection of Dr. Raimer's permanent successor. UT System Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD, will chair the committee, which includes student, alumna and community representation along with UTMB faculty and UT institution presidents.

The UT System will roll out a website with the latest information on the search, including a regularly updated proposed timeline of search activities and opportunities for community members to privately submit candidate nominations.

UTMB did not disclose the reason for Dr. Raimer's resignation or administrative leave. When he was placed on leave Aug. 8, the system only said the move was not "in any way connected to the operations at UTMB or the Galveston National Lab." The lab has drawn scrutiny over agreements with three Chinese research labs, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.