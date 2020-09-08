Uber Health's top exec departs

The head of Uber Health will depart from his role Sept. 8 to start a new healthcare company, according to STAT.

Dan Trigub has led Uber Health for the last two years. During his tenure, Uber Health partnered with more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build out its healthcare transportation business.

Uber Health has yet to name a replacement for Mr. Trigub, according to STAT.

Mr. Trigub’s startup will be incubated by Redesign Health, a healthcare venture capital firm that has backed several health-related companies like hearing aid developer Lively and men's direct-to-consumer startup Vault Health.

