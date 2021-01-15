Trump administration working on rule to place term limits on top scientists

The Trump administration is working on a regulation that would enact term limits for top federal health scientists, including FDA and CDC directors, Politico reported.

The regulation, which HHS could issue as a final rule before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week, would require reviews every five years for career federal scientists. The review could allow them to continue in their posts, or be reassigned, according to the report.

The rule would apply to those who serve at the FDA, CDC, CMS, Indian Health Service and other health agencies.



The last-minute rule would have immediate implications for several senior researchers at these organizations, Politico reported.

"This is intended to be a good governance action," a senior Trump administration official told Politico. "Congress did this through the 21st Century Cures Act with NIH. I think NIH was largely supportive because it would increase diversity or opportunity for certain positions at the agency."

However, some current and former officials expressed concern to Politico that the rule could leave career scientists beholden to the White House and compromise the agencies' independence.

