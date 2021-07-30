The way we use time has changed: 3 stats

Many Americans drastically changed how they spent their time in 2020 compared to 2019, as they followed social distancing measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three stats to know, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:

1. The number of employees working from home nearly doubled from 22 percent in 2019 to 42 percent in 2020.

2. Workers traveled a lot less. The average time spent driving to work declined from 1.2 hours a day in 2019 to 47 minutes in 2020.

3. Americans spent 32 more minutes a day on leisure in 2020 than in 2019.