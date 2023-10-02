The most common degrees for healthcare CEOs

Half of CEOs at top-performing healthcare companies hold an MBA as their terminal degree, according to a recent report from Crist Kolder Associates.

The executive recruiting firm examines the backgrounds and measures turnover of C-suite executives in a portfolio of 674 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies, 9.9 percent of which are healthcare organizations. Analysts tracked data from Jan. 1, 1995, through Aug. 15, 2023, to compile this year's Volatility Report.

Fifty percent of healthcare CEOs have a MBA and did not study beyond it, compared to a cross-industry average of 43 percent, according to the report. Another 21.2 percent received only a bachelor's degree.

More healthcare CEOs hold a MD or PhD than chief executives of any other industries; over 15 percent can call themselves "doctor."

In addition, 4.5 percent have their JD, and 9.1 percent hold a Master's in any field.