The best advice 3 COOs from top hospitals have received

Chief operating officers from three of U.S. News & World Report's best hospitals and their umbrella health systems recently shared with Becker's Hospital Review the best advice they've received.

Sheila Antrum. Senior Vice President and COO of UCSF Health (San Francisco): Remember your purpose and why you do what you do each day. Also, let things come to you, keep in mind how you show up, and finally, find your joy.

Richard Azar. COO of UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles): A colleague and mentor once shared with me that we need to always "communicate, validate and appreciate." I have embraced this mantra in everything I do and strive to communicate clearly and effectively; validate with active listening; and appreciate by acknowledging the many contributions made by members of our team.

Jeff Smith, MD. COO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): A CEO at a health system I worked for frequently says, "Numbers are the language of distance." Too often leaders look at an outcome and think we know what produced that result and what needs to be done to improve. Instead, we need to take the time go to where the work is being performed and talk to those who are doing the job. Our staff on the front lines are the true experts in the work they do. Watching, asking questions and listening are the key to fixing processes and improving results.