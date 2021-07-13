Tennessee health official says she was fired after sharing teen vaccination guidance

Michelle Fiscus, MD, director of immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, claims she was fired July 12 in retaliation for encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations among teenagers, The Washington Post reported.

Dr. Fiscus, a pediatrician, says she sent a memo to medical providers about the state's "Mature Minor Doctrine," which allows minors age 14 and up to get vaccinated without parental consent. The health department's lawyer approved the memo, Dr. Fiscus said, which included information about the doctrine that's publicly available on the state's website.

A recipient who was upset by the memo posted it online, which spurred lawmakers to ask the department about the letter, according to Dr. Fiscus. She said some legislators interpreted the action as undermining parental authority or claimed the department was attempting to misapply the doctrine.

Dr. Fiscus said her termination reflects Tennessee's widespread anti-vaccine attitude that is putting residents at risk.

"The government is sacrificing public health to be in the good graces of our legislators; it’s a horrid dereliction of duty," she told the Post.

Health department spokesperson Bill Christian told Becker's that the agency cannot comment on human resources or personnel matters.