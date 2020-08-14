Senate adjourns until September; here's where the COVID-19 relief deal stands

The U.S. Senate has adjourned until Sept. 8, and the House of Representatives is on recess until Sept. 14 — a sign that a deal on the next COVID-19 relief package may be weeks away, according to CNBC.

Congress and White House officials have been in talks for weeks and are in a standoff over the next relief bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said there won't be a deal until Republicans offer more aid in their bill.

During negotiations, Democrats offered to reduce the price tag of their relief package by $1 trillion. They entered talks with a package of about $3.4 trillion to $3.7 trillion, according to The Hill. White House officials and Republicans presented a package of about $1 trillion.

If congressional Democrats, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows break the impasse, senators will be given at least 24 hours notice to return to the Capitol for a vote. However, it appears unlikely a deal will be reached before Sept. 8, according to The Hill.

Ms. Pelosi told reporters on Aug. 13 that negotiations would resume when Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Meadows come back with an additional $2 trillion, according to The Hill. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the $2 trillion commitment isn't going to happen.

