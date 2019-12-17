PwC: How 4 Trump administration policies will affect healthcare providers

PwC's Health Research Institute predicts that the 2020 election "is unlikely to bring about profound, industry-shaking change," but several Trump administration policies already underway could lead to significant change for healthcare providers.

Here are four Trump administration policies and their likely effects on providers, based on an analysis from PwC's HRI:

1. The Trump administration's push for price transparency could have a "modest negative impact" on providers, according to PwC's HRI, which predicts the transparency will enable payers and employers to negotiate lower rates for hospital services.

2. Legislation linking Medicare drug prices to international prices could have mixed outcomes for providers, according to the report. Some may benefit from reduced drug spending, while others may see reimbursement fall for some procedures.

3. Medicaid Section 1115 waivers, which enable states to apply for work requirements and block grants, have had little effect on providers. The few states with waivers are stalled by legal challenges; however, if states succeed in implementing the waivers, PwC's HRI predicts it could have a negative effect on providers via increased rates of uninsured patients.

4. Chinese tariffs will have a negative effect on provider supply chains, causing disruptions and price increases for medical products, according to the report.

