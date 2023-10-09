Politics weigh heavier on CEOs' minds

One year ago, CEOs ranked emerging, disruptive technologies as the biggest risk to growth over the next three years. Now, they have a new top concern: geopolitics.

That's according to KPMG, a Chicago-based accounting firm which recently released its ninth "CEO Outlook" report. The company surveyed 1,325 CEOs of companies with an annual revenue over $500 million between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15. Respondents came from 11 industries, including life sciences and insurance, and 11 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

When asked what they consider the biggest risks to their companies' growth, CEOs ranked geopolitics and political uncertainty their greatest challenge. It's a major change from last year, when political uncertainty ranked seventh on the list.

These 10 factors were deemed the biggest risk to growth over the next three years, according to the CEOs:

1. Geopolitics and political uncertainty

2. Operational issues

3. Emerging/disruptive technology

4. Supply chain

5. Regulatory concerns

6. Environmental/climate change

7. Interest rates

8. Cybersecurity

9. Reputational risk

10. Talent