OhioHealth hospital board, county end legal fight

Morrow County Hospital, part of Columbus-based OhioHealth, reached an agreement with county commissioners to drop pending litigation around open meetings and public records requests, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The hospital board and Morrow County Commissioners agreed to drop legal action in exchange for the creation of a seven-member citizens review panel. The Marrow County Health Initiative Citizens Advisory Group will make future recommendations to the hospital board and commissioners, but won't have any decision-making authority.

Pending litigation centered around accusations of failure to follow open meetings and public record requests, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Mount Gilead, Ohio-based Morrow County Hospital is a county-owned hospital.

Read more here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

115 hospitals sue HHS over Medicare payment calculation

CEO of inpatient treatment center admits to Medicaid billing fraud

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.