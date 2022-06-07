New York hospital ousts 3 leaders

Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital notified three leaders, including its COO, that they were being let go June 3, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

The hospital's COO, director of nursing and administrator of outpatient clinics were let go. After they were notified, the hospital named replacements, who have responsibilities at both Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., according to the report.

The leadership changes come after both hospitals laid off 4 percent of their workforce in May. Richard Duvall, president and CEO of both hospitals, attributed the layoffs to financial strain caused by inflation and a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.



"When we announced our layoffs several weeks ago, we are looking to find efficiencies and balance the financial health of both organizations, both Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage Area Hospital, and we had adapted our leadership structure to meet those needs," a spokesperson for Carthage Area Hospital told the Watertown Daily Times. "It's never easy and it's not a place you want to be in, but we're trying to do what's best for the organization."