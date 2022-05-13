Citing inflation, 2 New York hospitals lay off 4% of staff

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., and Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital will both lay off 4 percent of their workforce, according to WWNY.

Richard Duvall, who serves as president and CEO of both hospitals, said the layoffs occured because the hospitals are feeling the financial effects of inflation and a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Specifically, Mr. Duvall said the organizations' costs have gone up by 30 percent because of inflation, while the hospitals expect revenue to decrease by 2.7 percent.



"That obviously has made us, or brought us to a difficult decision, and we are forced to take some fiscally responsible action," Mr. Duvall told WWNY. "We've been monitoring the situation over the last six months. But unfortunately, the first quarter of this year, definitely volumes have been down."

The layoffs affect mainly employees in accounting or other back-office roles, according to the report.