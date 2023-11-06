Nebraska hospital operator terminates contract

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., has terminated its contract with Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital, Chadron Radio reported Nov. 1.

Regional West has been operating the 25-bed critical access hospital for several years, but chose to end the arrangement due to financial issues, Nathan Hough, the hospital's CEO, told the radio station. Under the contract, Regional West chose the hospital's CEO and CFO and provided and staffed an ambulance for patient transfers.

The hospital's board was happy with the agreement and would have continued it, but the termination "kind of opens some doors, too," Mr. Hough said.

Becker's has reached out to Regional West Health Services and will update this story if more information becomes available.