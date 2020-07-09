Michigan to require implicit bias training for providers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive July 9 that will require healthcare professionals in the state to undergo implicit bias training to improve racial equity.

The order directs the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to develop rules mandating the training before medical professionals can receive, renew or register their license.

"COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on people of color due to a variety of factors, and we must do everything we can to address this disparity," Ms. Whitmer said. "The evidence shows that training in implicit bias can make a positive difference, so today we are taking action to help improve racial equity across Michigan's healthcare system."



Access the full executive directive here.

