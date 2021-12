Jyric Sims, CEO of Medical City Plano (Texas), has been selected to join one of the American Hospital Association's regional policy boards as a delegate.

He will begin serving his two-year term on Regional Policy Board 7 on January 22, 2022, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Sims was promoted to CEO of Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco (Texas) in May. He previously served as CEO of the health system's Fort Worth facility for four years.