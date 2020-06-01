Lexington Medical Center fires staffer who used racial slur in Facebook post

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center has fired an employee for using a racial slur in a Facebook post, according to The Post and Courier.

The unnamed employee, fired May 29, was in a clerical position at the medical center.

The employee wrote the racial slur targeting black Americans while commenting on a South Carolina TV station's Facebook page. The comment has since been deleted.

"The employee's comments did not reflect our values and violated our organization's policies. We do not tolerate that type of behavior," Lexington Medical Center told The Post and Courier.

