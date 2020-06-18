Less than half of hospital workers say leadership clearly outlined COVID-19 plans

Only 36 percent of full-time U.S. healthcare workers say they're confident they'll stay safe by following their hospital's COVID-19 policies, according to Gallup.

The low percentage may highlight a problem among caregivers and their hospital employers. Less than half (48 percent) strongly agree that their hospital clearly communicated their response plan to COVID-19.



This discrepancy may indicate that hospital leaders need to do more to ensure their workforce feels safe. Gallup offered three suggestions:

1. Broadcast your safety plan regarding COVID-19.

2. Keep managers accountable and aligned.

3. Use ongoing dialogue and rounding to address safety concerns.

