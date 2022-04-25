LeanTaaS to Host Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting

Inaugural Transform in-person event will address healthcare’s most pressing issues with insights from renowned healthcare professionals from top health systems.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., – April 25, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, will host the Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Chicago. This is the third event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series and will feature five separate sessions to showcase deep insights on the future of healthcare today. LeanTaaS customers and healthcare leaders will headline the event, including LeanTaaS partners Jamie Nordhagen, director of capacity management and patient representatives at UCHealth, Alena Shelton, director of perioperative and interventional services at RUSH University Medical Center, Cody C. Stansel, administrative director of nursing, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS.

Sessions for the event include:

Session 1: Perspectives on Optimizing Asset Utilization in Healthcare. Learn why capacity management is a requirement to stay competitive, increase patient access, and improve staff experience.

Learn why capacity management is a requirement to stay competitive, increase patient access, and improve staff experience. Session 2: How Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Slashed Patient Wait Times by 30%. Discover why EHRs are not equipped to unlock capacity or drive operational improvements at infusion centers.

Discover why EHRs are not equipped to unlock capacity or drive operational improvements at infusion centers. Session 3: Transforming Operating Room Utilization: Insights on How to Break Through Historical Barriers with Credible Data. Learn how Rush University Medical Center Rush achieved a 16% drop in abandoned block time.

Learn how Rush University Medical Center Rush achieved a 16% drop in abandoned block time. Session 4: Digital Transformation of Patient Throughput: Aligning People, Process and Technology. Hear how UCHealth implemented a “virtually distributed command center” to reduce time to place by 16% and decrease the time to transfer from the ICU by 65%.

Hear how UCHealth implemented a “virtually distributed command center” to reduce time to place by 16% and decrease the time to transfer from the ICU by 65%. Session 5: Increase ROI Through AI: Unlocking Scarce Capacity. Understand how AI can optimize the matching of supply and demand to increase access and revenue without adding cost, capital, and resources.

“Our hospital and health system partners continue to inspire us and provide actionable insights on some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today and we’re excited to share their advice with the larger Becker’s Healthcare community at our inaugural Transform in-person event ,” said Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO, LeanTaaS. “During this event, we’ll provide resources and real solutions to the lingering issues caused by COVID-19 through the use of digital tools that will ultimately lower costs and enhance the healthcare experience for patients, providers and organizations.”

A key theme at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting is hospital growth amid digital transformation, an important topic in light of the pandemic as more hospitals and health systems tap into digital solutions. The demand for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that increase capacity and patient access is reflected in LeanTaaS’s continued rapid growth and market penetration. As of Q1 2022, LeanTaaS’s AI- and ML-based solutions have now been deployed in more than 490 hospitals across the U.S., including 13 of the top 20 health systems in the country. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. Additionally, iQueue for Infusion Centers is now officially contracted by nearly 20% of the total U.S. market.

To hear directly from these leaders and engage further with these solutions, register for the virtual post-event here.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 125 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

