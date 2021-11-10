LeanTaaS Announces Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit Featuring Keynote from Healthcare Expert Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Latest Transform event will provide insights from renowned health leaders and systems on how to utilize AI, predictive, and prescriptive analytics tools to showcase the future of healthcare operations today

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nov. 10, 2021 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the second Transform will take place from Dec. 7-8, 2021. It will connect over 1,600 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss solutions for the pressing issues facing health systems today, including challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased wait times for patients.

Transform will feature a Q&A keynote presentation from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the 23rd U.S. FDA Commissioner, author, CNBC contributor, senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute (AEI), partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and board member at Pfizer, Illumina, Aetion, and Tempus. Dr. Gottlieb’s session will address key issues facing the healthcare industry, including the urgent need for operational excellence. From the health system perspective, Angela Yochem, EVP and Chief Transformation and Digital Officer of Novant Health, will share learnings from her system’s digitization journey, while Yale New Haven Health CIO and SVP Lisa Stump will further discuss the process of scaling AI across an entire system. Dr. Robert Groves of Banner|Aetna will share his clinical perspective on turning learnings from COVID-19 operations into proactive and agile strategies for the future.

Summit attendees will also learn about successful implementations and tangible results directly from C-suite and other leaders from hospitals and health systems across the U.S., including McLaren Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Novant Health, SUNY Upstate Medical University, UCHealth, and Yale New Haven Health & Yale School of Medicine.

“Building off the tremendous success with our inaugural Transform event this past summer, we’re pleased to bring back our hospital operations summit to provide attendees with the actionable insights and resources needed to provide meaningful change that will reduce costs and transform the healthcare experience for providers and patients alike,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS Founder and CEO. “Transform will feature leading health system executives who will be discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the healthcare industry today, including optimizing asset utilization, why digital transformation is necessary to stay competitive, and transforming operations for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds.”

The past two years have been historically disruptive for healthcare. Hospitals and health systems were especially hard hit, grappling with the effects of COVID-19 and now facing a critical staff shortage. Effectively managing schedules and maximizing capacity in the OR, infusion centers, and inpatient bed units has become more important than ever. The industry must rely on predictive analytics tools to help providers manage these critical resources smoothly, efficiently, and according to cutting-edge lean principles.

Transform registration is free for all attendees. To register and learn more about the sessions and speakers that will be featured at the summit, view the conference agenda here.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 120 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

