Lawmakers call for leadership change after murder at Florida hospital

Federal lawmakers are calling for greater oversight of West Palm Beach (Fla.) VA Medical Center in the wake of a March 16 homicide at the facility.

U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and Rep. Brian Mast penned a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough on March 21, alleging that there are "significant issues resulting from mismanagement" of the hospital.

"The discovery of a deceased patient in the acute mental health unit, coupled with the charge of first-degree murder against another patient within the facility, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and reform within our VA system," the letter said. "It is profoundly troubling that such a tragic event could occur within the walls of a facility meant to provide care and support to our nation's veterans."

The lawmakers also raised concerns about the facility's one star rating from CMS. Their letter cites various quality measures where the hospital falls short: for example, only 28% of veterans at the hospital receive appropriate care for severe sepsis (compared to a national average of 60% of patients), and central-line-associated infections in the intensive care unit are more than three times the national average.

"To be one of only nine one-star VA facilities in the country reflects a systemic failure in management and oversight within this facility," the lawmakers alleged. They urged the VA to "take immediate action" to hold CEO Cory Price and the rest of the management team accountable.

"It is abundantly clear that changes in leadership are necessary to address the pervasive issues plaguing the facility," the letter said.

In addition to management changes, the lawmakers requested that the VA provide necessary resources to the Office of the Inspector General to aid the ongoing homicide investigation, and provide regular updates on the steps being taken to enhance security and improve the CMS rating at the facility.

In a prepared statement, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes told Becker's: "We are deeply saddened by the death of a Veteran at our facility on March 16 — our thoughts and condolences are with the Veteran's loved ones. We immediately notified the Office of Inspector General of this tragic incident and are fully cooperating with the investigation. Because this investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time — and we refer all questions to the authorities leading the investigation."

The hospital's press team did not comment directly on the lawmakers' request for a leadership change.