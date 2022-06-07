KLAS Research Spotlight Report Reveals Rare 96.5 (out of 100) Overall Satisfaction Score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Operating Rooms Solution

100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 7, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has received exceptional customer ratings for its AI-enabled iQueue for Operating Rooms product, according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. LeanTaaS received a 96.5 (out of 100) score from KLAS for overall satisfaction for iQueue for Operating Rooms after conducting phone interviews with 20 LeanTaaS customers from 16 unique organizations. This is one of the highest-rated products that KLAS has ever measured, with the average score for KLAS-rated software products being 80.9 across 378 surveyed software solutions.

Customers view LeanTaaS as the experts in capacity optimization and lauded iQueue for Operating Rooms for its easy access to valuable and transparent data, strong partnership and support, robust tools and dashboards, and simplified optimization of operating room utilization and scheduling processes. Key highlights and customer feedback include:

100% of customers say that they would buy again

100% of customers have achieved real-time visibility into available open time and into surgeons who need time

100% of customers have achieved all expected outcomes and 95% see outcomes either immediately or within 6 months

100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied

As health systems struggle financially and patients increasingly experience delayed or deferred care, it’s become an imperative to do more with less. iQueue for Operating Rooms allows hospitals and health systems to maximize operating room (OR) utilization by optimizing block and open time. iQueue for Operating Rooms is currently used by more than 2,500 ORs across 47 health systems to improve surgical capacity utilization, attract new surgical volume, and improve the patient experience. On average, LeanTaaS customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR.

“LeanTaaS customers are highly satisfied with the outcomes experienced through iQueue for Operating Rooms, including optimized OR time utilization, simplified scheduling processes, and data-driven conversations and decisions,” said Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research and lead author of the LeanTaaS Spotlight Report. “These outcomes, combined with LeanTaaS’ collaborative partnership and exceptional support, factor into LeanTaaS’ incredibly high score and all 20 respondents being highly satisfied with LeanTaaS and the solution.”

This report comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcement of a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. This report and investment news provide further validation of the maturity of AI-based operations tools, and that LeanTaaS is the creator and category leader of capacity optimization.



“We are pleased to see that our customers are not only satisfied with the outcomes experienced through iQueue for Operating Rooms, but also view us as a valuable and trustworthy partner,” said Ashley Walsh, VP of Client Services of LeanTaaS. “Our biggest differentiator is our ability to deliver significant, demonstrable ROI through our tools at scale. We also take accountability for driving process and culture changes to achieve impact and guarantee satisfaction by providing a ‘cancel anytime’ option – though none of our customers have ever requested this.”



In the report, LeanTaaS’ customers also provided compelling feedback about their experiences using iQueue for Operating Rooms, including the following:



Many respondents report significant operational and financial outcomes



“We can clearly see the operational and financial impact of LeanTaaS' system on our success. Within the first year, our actual ROI was multiple times higher than what I projected it to be. We get a lot more from iQueue for Operating Rooms than what was proposed to us. We have increased our OR utilization, release time, and revenue.”—Business Office



High-quality service across implementation, training, and ongoing support



"LeanTaaS spends a good amount of time engaging in education for the surgeons and offices throughout the implementation, and then the vendor keeps coming back. Whenever we have an issue, LeanTaaS is always available, so I couldn’t see them doing any better.” —VP/executive

LeanTaaS viewed as a strong, collaborative partner



"From the beginning of our relationship to now, our relationship with LeanTaaS has continued to evolve. Our relationship continues to be dynamic and creative. The vendor continues to satisfy the needs of our organization. They are also learning from us; they are learning that an organization is never stagnant.” —VP/executive



LeanTaaS will be releasing new product features for its entire suite of solutions, including iQueue for Operating Rooms, at their third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, a two-day event hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, which begins today. These product enhancements will continue to help providers maximize hospital and clinic capacity.

Transform registration is free for all attendees and there will be a special session that discusses this report, led by Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research. To register and learn more about the sessions and speakers that will be featured at the summit, view the conference agenda here.



To access the full report, download it here. For more information about KLAS, visit KLAS Research. For more about LeanTaaS and its suite of innovative AI and ML-based solutions, visit https://leantaas.com/.



About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 130 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



LeanTaaS Media Contact

Kate Soden

leantaas@pancomm.com