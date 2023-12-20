Joint Commission appoints 2 new executives

The Joint Commission is expanding its executive team with the addition of a chief brand and communications officer and a commercial officer.

Leslie Krohn was named executive vice president and chief brand and communications officer, and Jason Miles was named vice president and commercial officer, the accrediting body said Dec. 19.

Ms. Krohn has served in numerous leadership positions in communications and marketing, leading strategic internal and external communications, branding and reputation management. She most recently served as chief communications officer at Argonne National Laboratory. At The Joint Commission, she will focus on advancing patient safety and quality improvement initiatives, and manage message creation for corporate communications as well as managing the organization's websites.

Mr. Miles has led operations and sales in leadership roles at Abbott Diagnostics, IBM Watson Health and Merge Healthcare. He joins The Joint Commission from Woodson Equity. At The Joint Commission, he will lead business development strategy for the U.S as well as state and payer relations.