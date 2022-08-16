Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden, EdD, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16 after feeling cold-like symptoms the night before, according to the White House.

Dr. Biden, 71, tested negative on a rapid antigen test but positive on a PCR test, the administration said. She has been prescribed Paxlovid, Pfizer's at-home antiviral treatment, and will self-isolate in a South Carolina private residence until she receives two consecutive negative tests.

"The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms," Elizabeth Alexander, Dr. Biden's communications director, said in a statement. People who have been in close contact have been notified, Ms. Alexander said.

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 July 21, had a rebound after taking Paxlovid and ended his isolation Aug. 7.