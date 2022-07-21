Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 July 21. He is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and is being treated with Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid, according to the White House.

President Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two booster doses, as recommended by the CDC for his age group.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, adding that he will return to in-person work once he tests negative.

The White House will provide daily updates on the president's status while he works in isolation, according to the statement.

News of the president's infection comes as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant accounts for 80 percent of U.S. cases. The strain has fueled a nationwide rise in cases and hospitalizations. The daily average for cases on July 20 was nearly 128,000, up 18 percent from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations were also up about 19 percent at 41,852, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.