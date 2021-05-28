Inclusion efforts may not be enough if not measured: 3 ways hospital leaders can stay on track

Hospitals are increasingly devoting more attention to diversity and inclusion efforts, but may fall short of measuring whether these efforts are working, according to a May 27 article published in Harvard Business Review.

Research from human resources firm Gartner shows that diversity and inclusion efforts were identified as the No. 1 priority 1.8 times more frequently in 2020 than the year prior. Yet in terms of inclusion, how can healthcare leaders evaluate if their staff feels respected, supported and valued?

Three ways to measure inclusion efforts: