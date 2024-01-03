Idaho hospital board member resigns

Joel Cleary, MD, has resigned from the board of trustees for Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital & Clinics.

The Idaho County Free Press reported the resignation Jan. 2 after receiving an email from Dr. Cleary.

Dr. Cleary wrote that he resigned from the board, effective Dec. 31, 2023, "due to continued conflicts with other board members and disagreement on recent, past and upcoming policy decisions."

"Because of these vocal disagreements, I have not been effective in advancing my platform, on which I was elected in May," he added. "And I am not interested in a position where disrespectful comments, name calling, and lack of civility are the norm.

"I wish only the best for the community. Hopefully, the hospital can succeed in the long term. Good luck."

Board chair Laura Smith shared a statement with Becker's confirming that Dr. Cleary gave notification on Dec. 22 that he would be resigning from the board.

"Although Joel only served on our board for seven months, his background, knowledge and experience will be missed," she said. "Per Idaho code, the remaining elected board members will be appointing a trustee to fill his vacancy until the next hospital district election in May of 2025."

No further information was provided.