Hundreds vaccinated in honor of late UF Health Jacksonville CEO

The unexpected death of Leon Haley Jr., MD, CEO and dean of UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.), July 24 has spurred hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations in his honor, according to ABC News.

Dr. Haley died in a jet ski accident at age 56. He had been CEO of UF Health Jacksonville since 2018 and was instated as dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville in 2017. Russell Armistead was named to fill the CEO position at UF Health Jacksonville.

During his tenure, Dr. Haley personally administered shots to UF Health Jacksonville staff and is believed to be the first person in Florida to get the vaccine, ABC News reported.

Since his death, vaccines have been administered to hundreds of people in his honor.

Hospital officials told ABC News more than 150 people got vaccinated at a July 30 UF Health Jacksonville vaccine rally for staff and faculty in Dr. Haley's honor. This included Melissa Caperton, reimbursement and quality improvement manager, and her husband Carlos Caperton, a maintenance technician.

"I had been hesitant due to my medical history, but after discussing with my doctor, I was almost ready to get the vaccine. Dr. Haley's passing and his last push for vaccinations have been the inspiration for Carlos and me to do this in honor of him. I hope others follow in honoring our great leader," Ms. Caperton said in a hospital statement posted on Facebook July 30.

JEA, an electric, water and sewer utility where Dr. Haley was a board member, told ABC News it also helped host a vaccine clinic Aug. 5 in Dr. Haley's honor, resulting in the vaccination of more than 140 employees and community members.

JEA is planning another clinic in Dr. Haley's honor Aug. 26, according to ABC News.

To read the full ABC News report, click here.