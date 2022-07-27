How 7 healthcare CEOs revitalize themselves

The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves.

Here are perspectives collected since November, in alphabetical order.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: My favorite way to reset is to spend the day boating with family and friends. Not only do I get to spend time with them in nature, but it also forces me to be present as I have to give my full attention to what is happening on the boat — from navigation to safety. On a professional level, nothing has given me new life like completing my doctorate in business administration focused on management science. Diving into a topic that was applicable to my career and interests, developing and exploring my research question from every angle and learning and reading all I could recharged me in a way I could not have imagined.

Conor Delaney, MD, PhD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston): I'm lucky that I enjoy what I do so much and working with our team that I rarely feel the need to recharge! When I am not working, my goal is always spending time with my family. This also allows me to pursue the outdoor activities I enjoy.

David Dill. Chair and CEO of LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): Spending quality time with my family — especially my wife, Ashley — is what helps me unwind and recharge when work and life become hectic. Even though it can be difficult to do, it is very important for me to be intentional about carving out focused and uninterrupted time with the people I love most.

Patrick Frias, MD. President and CEO of Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center (San Diego): Exercise. My wife and I took up spin classes during the pandemic and we've stuck with it. We try to get to the gym about three days a week in the early mornings or on weekends to exercise together. It's a great way to energize and burn off some stress — not to mention a lot of calories!

Lisa Shannon. CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis): I enjoy quiet mornings and am always the first to rise in my home. I meditate and exercise nearly every day, enjoy active time outdoors, listening to podcasts and time with books. First and foremost, I revitalize by spending time with my family at home and traveling.

Dr. Jim Shmerling. President and CEO of Connecticut Children's (Hartford): I like to exercise. My favorites include high-intensity interval training programs coupled with my Peloton bike. I try to get that in every day. In addition, I love visiting my children and grandchildren. They really help to keep everything in perspective for me. I have nine grandchildren in three states, and four kids in four states. It allows me to travel and create memories. I'm recharged every time I see them.

Kate Walsh. President and CEO of Boston Medical Center: I love getting together with family and friends. The past few years I have been part of a book club which we dubbed "the non-book club" because we more often discussed our Netflix queues, politics and our kids. Most importantly it was a great excuse to get together with friends, even when we needed to meet on Zoom.