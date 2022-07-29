Gary Black, former long-time UNC Lenoir Health Care CEO, dies at 72

Gary Black, former long-time president and CEO of Kinston, N.C.-based UNC Lenoir Health Care, died suddenly July 28 in Raleigh, N.C., the health system announced.

He was 72.

Mr. Black joined Kinston-based Lenoir Memorial Hospital in the 1980s as CFO, before the hospital's management affiliation with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care in 2016, according to the release. He became president and CEO in 1992, then retired in 2018.

"Through the years Lenoir Memorial Hospital/UNC Lenoir Health Care evolved into a successful high-quality, patient centered, financially sound institution, serving the health needs of the citizens of Kinston and Lenoir County," the release said. "He was respected and loved by his hospital family and the community."