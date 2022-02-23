Former Ohio hospital CEO dies

Eloise Yochum Moran, former CEO of Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio, died Feb. 19 at age 91, according to The Highland County Press.

Ms. Moran joined Highland District Hospital in 1950. She started out working in the medical records and accounting office and later became manager of the business office. She was assistant to the CEO before helming Highland District Hospital for nearly two decades, from 1981-98.

"During her time of leadership major improvements were accomplished including bringing financial stability, expanding cardiology, pulmonary, orthopedics, physical therapy and ophthalmology services. A pharmacy department and Care-a-Van service were added for much needed community services," according to her obituary.

Ms. Moran served on the board of Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, in 2001 after leaving Highland District Hospital. She also served as interim administrator of Clinton Memorial for two years.