Former CEO who led Louisiana hospital for 29 years dies

Federico "Fred" Martinez, the former CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La., died July 26 at the age of 70, according to an Aug. 2 obituary published in St. Charles Herald Guide.

Mr. Martinez started his healthcare career as the assistant administrator of South Jefferson Hospital. He worked in several hospital administrator positions before joining St. Charles as the CEO in 1986.

Mr. Martinez helped the hospital grow from 130 employees when he arrived to 500 employees when he left, the report said. During his tenure, the hospital's facilities grew from 45,000 square feet to approximately 260,000 square feet.

He worked closely with Access Health of Louisiana "to ensure the underserved in St. Charles Parish and elsewhere have appropriate access to care," and in 2013, he oversaw the design and development of a new emergency department at the hospital.

He also held memberships in the Louisiana Hospital Association, The Rotary Club of St. Charles and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He retired from the hospital in 2015, citing personal health issues as the reason for his departure, according to a nola.com report.