Former AdventHealth CEO dies

Mardian J. Blair, CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth from 1984 until 2000, died March 26 at 92.

Mr. Blair worked for the system, formerly Adventist Health System, for decades starting with a role as a billing clerk at Hinsdale (Ill.) Hospital, where the monotony of his work motivated him to visit other hospitals, study their processes, and speed up the process at Hinsdale, according to a biography from his alma mater, Union College in Lincoln, Neb.

Mr. Blair went on to lead the health system, then with 24 hospitals, through a difficult financial period, which included the closure of some facilities and reduction of corporate staff and expenses.

"Mardian will always hold a special place in our hearts and in our history. I have many memories from our time working together and have witnessed the ways he led our organization with conviction and fortitude," AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw said in a statement in Mr. Blair's obituary.

Mr. Blair died in Apopka, Fla., at the age of 92.