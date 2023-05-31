Florida State U chief medical officer dies following accident

Daniel Van Durme, MD, chief medical officer for Florida State University in Tallahassee died of injuries May 30 following a motorcycle accident that occurred in late April, CBS affiliate WCTV reported.

Dr. Van Durme had worked at Florida State since 2004. He was board certified in both family practice and sports medicine.

The university has not yet shared a statement.

His wife set up a page with comments in his honor noting that "The head trauma was just too great." … it reads. "If you want to pay tribute to Dan, please be kind to one another and work to serve the good of everyone!"