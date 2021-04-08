Fauci warns of possible COVID-19 surge as cases hover at 'disturbingly high level'

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the number of new COVID-19 cases has plateaued at a "disturbingly high level" and the U.S. is at risk for a new surge, according to an April 8 article published by CNN.

Dr. Fauci told CNN that the peak is lower than earlier this year, yet there were more than 61,000 new COVID-19 cases on April 7.

Dr. Fauci told CNN that the lack of significant decreases in infections is a concern, given the spread of variants. To fight the variants, he urged Americans to get the vaccine and adhere to preventive measures.

He said Europe is experiencing a surge and that experts worry the U.S. will shortly follow.

"It's almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase," Dr. Fauci said.

