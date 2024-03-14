Emergency Nurses Association welcomes 1st chief clinical officer

The Emergency Nurses Association has appointed one of its long-time members, Bradley Goettl, DNP, as its inaugural chief clinical officer, the organization announced March 14.

Dr. Goettl will take on the role and help guide the association's strategic research and external partnerships that aid in furthering the emergency nursing specialty.

He most recently was the director of advanced practice provider fellowships programs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and also worked as an assistant professor at UT Health San Antonio.

Dr. Goettl's role as chief clinical officer takes effect immediately.