Dr. Fauci joins Georgetown U as faculty

Anthony Fauci, MD, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will join Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. as a faculty member beginning July 1.

In his appointment as a Distinguished University Professor — Georgetown's highest honor given to individuals who are exemplary in their field — Dr. Fauci will join the department of medicine and the school of public policy.

Drawing from his expertise in both areas, Dr. Fauci will now be engaging with Georgetown students and passing on his lessons learned as one of the most well-known physician leaders in the U.S.

Joining the university was an easy decision, he told the university in a Q&A, because of deep family ties to Georgetown, including his own wedding which took place in a chapel on the campus.

"All of a sudden it became very clear what I wanted to do because Georgetown essentially filled all of those criteria — and then it has so many other aspects of it that you couldn’t make it up," Dr. Fauci said in a statement. "I feel like I'm coming home."